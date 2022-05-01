Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.36 and the lowest is $3.52. Biogen posted earnings of $5.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $15.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.44 to $16.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $21.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.25.

Biogen stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,858. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Biogen has a one year low of $192.67 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.14 and a 200 day moving average of $230.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Biogen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

