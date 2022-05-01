Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Update

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $65.79. 1,700,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,632. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 57,148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 274,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

