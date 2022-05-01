Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

BMAC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,057. Black Mountain Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

