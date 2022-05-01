BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) will report sales of $119.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.74 million. BlackLine posted sales of $98.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $522.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $522.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $629.13 million, with estimates ranging from $609.70 million to $642.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BL shares. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

BL opened at $67.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $93.09. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.90.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 77.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in BlackLine by 48.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 2.1% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

