BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,800 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 608,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Johan G. Broekhuysen bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,911,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,214,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at $10,350,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,280,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. BlackSky Technology has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

