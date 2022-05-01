Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,960. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 3.43. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

