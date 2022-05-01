bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Rating) to report earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($1.67). bluebird bio posted earnings per share of ($3.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($4.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.65) to ($2.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82). The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.63. 2,395,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,669. The firm has a market cap of $259.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.

bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

