Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Down 34.3% in April

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the March 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BRQS opened at $0.34 on Friday. Borqs Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Borqs Technologies by 3,640.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 670,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Borqs Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Borqs Technologies by 144.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 74,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

