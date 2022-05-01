Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Up 53.3% in April

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

BWMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of BWMN opened at $16.69 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $210.13 million and a PE ratio of 238.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

