Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,700 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the March 31st total of 663,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 263,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brady by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

BRC stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.75. 1,619,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,900. Brady has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brady will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

