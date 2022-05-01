Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Update

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,700 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the March 31st total of 674,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

BRDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

BRDG stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $107.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.