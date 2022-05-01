Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $351.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.27) to GBX 1,000 ($12.75) in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Britvic has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.