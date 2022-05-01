Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Down 37.7% in April

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the March 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 958,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 846.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,811,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,453 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,666 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,680,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 263,060 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 999,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,338. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

