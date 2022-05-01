Brokerages Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.96. Baidu reported earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $12.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.28.

BIDU stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,512,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,707. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu has a 52-week low of $102.18 and a 52-week high of $214.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $364,024,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Baidu by 100.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after buying an additional 1,007,584 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 42.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,837,000 after buying an additional 728,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth $95,635,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.