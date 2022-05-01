Brokerages Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Codexis posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. 1,066,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.87 million, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.76. Codexis has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Codexis by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Codexis by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 638,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 143,585 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 191,266 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 87,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 20,849 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 201,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

