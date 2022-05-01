Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. Cousins Properties posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 36.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $42.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

