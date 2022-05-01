Brokerages Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.98 Million

Brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) to report sales of $47.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.45 million and the lowest is $42.50 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $40.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $198.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $224.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $199.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LADR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,273,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $496,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 713,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,055.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ladder Capital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LADR opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 103.29, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

