Brokerages Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMATGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.40. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMATGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The company has a market cap of $948.46 million, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

