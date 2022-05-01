Brokerages Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Post $6.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) to report $6.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.25. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $7.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $26.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.70 to $27.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $28.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.35 to $28.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,543,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $432.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.11. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

