Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.