Brokerages Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Sharps Compliance posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

SMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

SMED stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.22. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 67.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth $312,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 344,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

