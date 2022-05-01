Brokerages Anticipate Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Surface Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 56.34% and a negative net margin of 2,920.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 134.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Surface Oncology by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SURF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 754,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,516. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $115.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

