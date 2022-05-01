Brokerages Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.85 Million

Analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) will post $84.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.66 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $76.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $370.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $373.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $414.78 million, with estimates ranging from $406.24 million to $423.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

In related news, Director Dennis Helling bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.33. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $53.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

