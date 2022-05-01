Brokerages Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. TE Connectivity reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $124.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

