Brokerages Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Post $3.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) to announce $3.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.51. Cooper Companies posted earnings of $3.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $14.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $16.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on COO. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1,316.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $12.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,238. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $360.17 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

