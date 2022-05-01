Brokerages Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on VNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $756,928,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,939,000 after purchasing an additional 859,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after buying an additional 886,251 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,356,000 after buying an additional 860,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,568,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VNO traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. 2,602,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $50.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.01%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

