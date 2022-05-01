Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to Announce $5.70 EPS

Equities analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.31 and the highest is $6.00. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $6.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $25.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $26.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $26.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $29.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Whirlpool stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day moving average of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after acquiring an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Whirlpool by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after acquiring an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,906,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Whirlpool by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after acquiring an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Whirlpool by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 141,938 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.