Brokerages Expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to Announce -$0.99 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. Acutus Medical reported earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a negative net margin of 681.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

AFIB opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.82. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 435.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

