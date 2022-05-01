Brokerages Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) to post $156.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.69 million to $163.96 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $128.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $648.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $624.81 million to $672.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $755.55 million, with estimates ranging from $715.47 million to $790.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

In other AssetMark Financial news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $91,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $371,856 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

