Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $3.12. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings per share of $3.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.97 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.09 to $14.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.25.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $247.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.85. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after acquiring an additional 216,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

