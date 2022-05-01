Brokerages Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Camtek posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Camtek by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

CAMT stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 78,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,648. Camtek has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

