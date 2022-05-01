Brokerages Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Earnings of $4.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.66. Celanese reported earnings per share of $5.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $15.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.71 to $16.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $18.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a return on equity of 51.85% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 4.0% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 6.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 2.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth $1,652,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,379. Celanese has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

