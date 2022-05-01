Brokerages Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) will post $4.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.52 billion and the highest is $4.71 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $7.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $22.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.78 billion to $22.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.86 billion to $24.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $14.19 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,938,000 after buying an additional 10,660,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,847,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,450,000 after buying an additional 5,468,877 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,364,000 after buying an additional 3,446,211 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,981,000 after buying an additional 772,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

