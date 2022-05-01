Brokerages Expect Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Costamare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Costamare posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costamare will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Costamare.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 6.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 106.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 292,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMRE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.41. 1,014,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,447. Costamare has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

