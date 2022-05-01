Brokerages Expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.95 million during the quarter. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $40,291.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $368,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLOW traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 92,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,141. The company has a market capitalization of $711.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.55%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

