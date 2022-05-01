Brokerages Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Inseego reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

INSG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $299.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.55. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

In related news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $240,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the first quarter worth $205,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

