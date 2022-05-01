Brokerages Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 310.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.59) to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. 405,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,940. The firm has a market cap of $947.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.91. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06.

In related news, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 11,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $366,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,001.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,638 shares of company stock worth $22,389,373 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.