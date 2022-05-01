Brokerages Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

Analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOSGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 310.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.59) to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. 405,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,940. The firm has a market cap of $947.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.91. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06.

In related news, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 11,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $366,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,001.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,638 shares of company stock worth $22,389,373 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.