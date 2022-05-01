Brokerages Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. MoneyGram International posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 283.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Northland Securities downgraded MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $975.11 million, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.35. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

In other news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 418,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

