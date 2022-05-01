Brokerages Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to Post -$1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). Nurix Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($3.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 235,941 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after acquiring an additional 396,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $497.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.74. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

