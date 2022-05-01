Brokerages Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Post $1.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) will report $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. OSI Systems posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $79.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.32. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

