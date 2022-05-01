Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 247,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 350,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

