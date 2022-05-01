Brokerages Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 357.74% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.02. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

