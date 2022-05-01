Brokerages Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) will report sales of $236.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $182.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIMO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $7.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.93. 2,029,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,334. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

