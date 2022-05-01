Brokerages Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Switch posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 597.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Switch has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,440,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after buying an additional 1,372,542 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Switch (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.