Brokerages Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $913.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) will post sales of $913.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $872.00 million to $970.00 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $797.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,861,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,609,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,831,000 after buying an additional 1,221,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,243,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 507,791 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,265,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TNL opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

