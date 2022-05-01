Brokerages Set 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target at $28.67

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $663.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.68.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.95%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.