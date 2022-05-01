Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BRTHY opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.01. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

