Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BVRDF shares. UBS Group lowered Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($27.96) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

