Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUKS opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Butler National has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $0.97.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.78%.

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

