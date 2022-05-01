Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.55 Million

Analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $69.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.90 million and the lowest is $64.20 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $79.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $280.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.50 million to $299.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $297.85 million, with estimates ranging from $278.80 million to $316.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 92.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

